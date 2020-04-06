Rawlings announces another round of temporary layoffs, this time at Town and Country headquarters

No baseball means no work for a growing number of St. Louis-area Rawlings employees.

In a new notice to state officials, the major producer of baseball equipment announced that it planned to lay off 140 corporate office employees at its Town and Country headquarters — another wave of job-related casualties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The cuts were expected to take effect last Friday and are expected to be temporary, the company said in a March 30 letter to the state. The move comes on the heels of a similar round of layoffs that applied to 130 workers at the Rawlings' facility in Washington, Missouri, about an hour west of St. Louis.

In both cases, the company said the coronavirus-induced work stoppages were prompted by the "postponement of baseball-related activities and resulting impact on production."