Rawlings to move HQ to Westport Plaza as office district embarks on another revamp

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Rawlings Sporting Goods will move its headquarters to Westport Plaza as the office and entertainment district aims to boost the activity and foot traffic it lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rawlings, which awards Gold Glove honors to Major League Baseball players, also plans to open a retail shop where consumers can buy custom gear and try products before they hit the general market, said Eric Reinsfelder, Rawlings’ vice president of brand and sports marketing.

Westport owner Lodging Hospitality Management said a 360 West bar and Soda Fountain restaurant are also slated to open.

The 40-acre Westport Plaza, which has 700,000 square feet of commercial space off Interstate 270 and Page Avenue, has gone through several renovations and ownership changes over its 49-year history. But LHM, which has owned Westport since 2012, has been focused on revamps with more dining options, more company headquarters and, what could be a first for the plaza, apartments.

“It’s a great opportunity to revitalize all of Westport,” said Bob O’Loughlin, chairman and CEO of LHM.

Westport has more than four dozen retailer and office tenants, from a comedy club to financial services firms to the headquarters of construction company Paric Corp.

LHM has created new business here, like bar and gaming lounge Westport Social. It also has brought in established business like Kemoll’s Chop House and World Wide Technology, which built a $95 million headquarters here several years ago. World Wide Technology’s new headquarters led to $20.4 million in tax increment financing and new special taxes for the district.

But the coronavirus pandemic shuttered some businesses, like Jive and Wail Dueling Pianos and Paul Mineo’s restaurant. At one point during the pandemic, Westport had 35,000 square feet of retail vacancy, according to the TIF’s 2021 financial filings. And it lost foot traffic with Westport’s office workers staying home or utilizing a hybrid schedule.

So LHM is bringing in entertainment concepts that have worked at the company’s other developments, such as the 360 rooftop bar at the Hilton at the Ballpark in downtown St. Louis and Soda Fountain restaurant at Union Station. LHM also aims to build 254 apartments at Westport once the company lines up lenders.

“We decided our business model is for us to run them ourselves,” O’Loughlin said of the new bar and restaurant. “We know we can get through a recession.”

Rawlings, which was founded in the region in 1887, was a major score for Westport. The sports equipment manufacturer will occupy around 39,000 square feet of office space at Westport’s Gold Tower Building by 2023. It will take over a little more than 13,000 square feet for its store by early 2024. O’Loughlin said Rawlings will boost Westport’s office occupancy to 92%.

For Rawlings, it expects the move 7 miles north from Town & Country will give the company a new sense of visibility within the St. Louis region figurately and literally — Rawlings will erect a gold glove atop its office tower that can be seen from I-270.

“We want it to become another icon in the community,” said Rawlings’ Reinsfelder.

The company also is excited at the branding and retail opportunities the new digs will provide. Rawlings envisions hosting signings and other events with professional athletes while creating a retail experience that could draw in tourists, he said.

“It’s going to feel new on a regular basis so you have a desire to go back,” Reinsfelder said.

Rick Dames and Steve Schmid of Avison Young represented Rawlings in its lease. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.