Real estate firm CBRE poaches longtime exec from competitor

CLAYTON — Commercial real estate firm CBRE has hired a longtime executive from competing firm Cushman & Wakefield.

David Kelpe will serve as a senior vice president for CBRE where he will specialize in office leasing. He will represent landlords and tenants across the St. Louis region.

Kelpe most recently served as managing director of Cushman & Wakefield, where he was involved in more than $300 million worth of deals. He has represented such companies as Dierbergs, Hertz Investment Group and its 10 South Broadway tower in downtown St. Louis, and Chesterfield-based Rabo Agrifinance.

“David has had a hand in some of the most significant office transactions in the area,” said Jeff Kaiser, CBRE's senior managing director. “His skill set and determination to deliver optimal outcomes for clients are the right combination to meet the evolving needs of St. Louis’ office users.”

