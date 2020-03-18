Recession fears put Dow on course to erase ‘Trump bump’

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s four-week slump deepened and the Dow Jones Industrials was set to surrender all its “Trump bump” gains on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic threatened to bring the U.S. economic activity to a grinding halt.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 7%, triggering a 15-minute trading cutout, a familiar trend in the last two weeks of wild swings in markets that ended Wall Street’s longest ever bull run.

With airports and hotels emptying and airlines asking staff to take unpaid leave to stem losses, the S&P 1500 airlines index sank 27.6%, in what could be its worst day on record. Shares in Hilton, Marriott and Hyatt hotels fell by 20% to 30%.

President Donald Trump’s request for Congress to approve $500 billion in cash payments to taxpayers along with $50 billion in loans for airlines did little to stem the rout.

Shares in Boeing Co., for long a symbol of U.S. tech and industrial power, sank another 24.4% and were now down more than 60% since the start of the year.

“We’re going to have massive disruption and dislocation in our economy,” said Keith Bliss​, managing partner at iQ Capital in New York.