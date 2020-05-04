Record U.S. Treasury borrowing expected in coronavirus fight

"Regular and predictable is what the Treasury wants to be. They don’t want to disrupt the market,” he added.

But the unpredictability of the virus can make future borrowing plans murky.

Jon Hill, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said it will be "really, really hard" to forecast where things will be at the end of June or the end of September.

"We could see deficits blow out once again if all these (economic) reopenings fail, or it could go fine and some of the funding needs might not be as dire as expected," he said. "There are huge error bands around these estimates."

The Treasury will give more detail about its upcoming debt issuance on Wednesday, which is expected to include the launch of a 20-year bond and an increase in bond auction sizes across the curve.

"Current financing needs also make it such that Treasury does not need to make any offsetting cuts to 10- or 30-year offerings to 'make room' for the new 20-year bond," the JEF Economics report said. "At this point, Treasury needs to find every available avenue to raise as much cash as efficiently as possible."

Brettell reported from New York; Pierog, from Chicago.

