Red Wing Shoe Company, Wellbridge Athletic Club and Spa each lay off more than 180 workers

Three more St. Louis area companies filed notice with the state on Tuesday of layoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic:

Red Wing Shoe Co. laid off 184 workers on Tuesday; Wellbridge Athletic Club & Spa cut 213 on March 22; and Innkeeper Hospitality Services let go 136 on March 20.

Innkeeper staffs Hotel St. Louis, on Olive Boulevard downtown, Seven Gables Inn, on North Meramec Avenue in Clayton, and Route 66 Holiday Inn, in Sunset Hills.

Tuesday's notices are the latest job-related casualties of the coronavirus. Rawlings Group on April 2 announced it was laying off 140 employees at its St. Louis facility as baseball-related activities continue to be postponed. Just a few days earlier Rawlings announced 130 workers would be laid off at its facility in Washington, about an hour west of St. Louis.

According to state figures, the Missouri Department of Labor received nearly 150,000 initial unemployment claims between March 15 and March 28, up dramatically from the roughly 7,000 claims the state received during the prior two-week period. The state will release new weekly jobless claims numbers on Thursday.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!