Red Wing Shoe workers in Potosi want union

POTOSI — Workers at a Red Wing Shoe factory here filed a petition Monday calling for a union election.

Workers at the plant, which employs roughly 250 people, complain of inadequate health care benefits and mandatory overtime that forces them to work 55-60 hours a week.

“We deserve time to spend with our families just like anyone else,” said Jenny Allen, a Red Wing worker. “We need to make a change.”

The Red Wing employees join thousands of workers across the country who are organizing during a tight labor market that's given them bargaining power. They are also part of a broader effort to grow organized labor amid a pandemic spotlighting the issues facing lower-wage and blue-collar workers.

If they win their election, they'll be represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 in St. Louis

