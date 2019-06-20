Hazelwood's City Council unanimously approved final terms and settlement agreements Wednesday night to revitalize the nearly vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall.
The plan is to turn the mall site into a youth sports complex of 160 or more acres. The development will be known as POWERplex.
The investor group, Big Sports Properties, LLC, says the city’s overwhelming support of the project on Wednesday night knocks down major barriers for completing the proposed youth sports tourism destination.
“The city of Hazelwood has been a remarkable partner in this project and they clearly see what all our partners and sponsors see — a campus that can be transformed into something incredible for our entire region,” Dan Buck, the managing partner of the project, said in a statement.
POWERplex intends to host more than 180 major sports tournaments, camps and events in a wide range of sports.
"This is the first big step taken to move the project forward," Hazelwood communications manager Tim Davidson said in an email to the Post-Dispatch," adding that the targeted closing to have all the financing in place is August 20, 2019.