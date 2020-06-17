Reed files bill to put airport privatization effort before voters

ST. LOUIS — Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed filed a bill Wednesday to put a proposal on the November ballot asking voters to let the mayor lease St. Louis-Lambert International Airport to a private operator.
The move comes just weeks after the St. Louis NAACP and Carpenters union began a petition drive seeking to accomplish the same thing. Other petition drives have stalled amid the pandemic.
Reed's office says the legislation would require 60% approval from voters any lease to provide proceeds to the city of at least $1.7 billion, including paying off the airport's roughly $600 million in debt.
At least $1 billion of any proceeds would have to be used for safe neighborhoods, neighborhood development, job and vocational training, streets, bridges, parks, clean and livable neighborhoods and city infrastructure, according to Reed's office.
“We have to invest in North St. Louis or else the rest of our City will continue to suffer," Reed said in a statement. "Without a significant influx of capital, we will continue to see poverty rates worse than that of a third world country, violent crime rates continuing to increase and more people leaving the City. In addition, the disproportional effects of COVID-19 on the minority population in our city shows clearly the risk attached to the health disparities that exist. It’s time for major change.”
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson abruptly killed the Lambert privatization effort in December. The issue had been left on her plate as one of the final acts of outgoing Mayor Francis Slay. After allowing the process to proceed for almost three years, she cited opposition from residents, businesses and other elected officials in her decision to end the bid.
Reed was the last of the city's top three officials — St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green opposed the effort from the start — who remained supportive of the effort to privatize Lambert. He, along with the NAACP and Carpenters union argued that the proceeds of a lease deal could be reinvested into infrastructure and human services in neglected neighborhoods, particularly on the north side.
Opponents decried the lack of open discussion at the special city board overseeing the effort and the involvement of operatives tied to libertarian megadonor Rex Sinquefield, who funded the initial application and bid solicitation process and stood to be reimbursed with proceeds from a lease deal.
Travis Brown's firm Pelopidas, which regularly works on Sinquefield political initiatives, is still involved, helping to fund the petition campaign.
St. Louis NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt said Wednesday he hadn't seen Reed's bill and the petition process is on schedule gathering signatures to put the question to voters in November.
"We don't have any issue with signatures," Pruitt said. "I'm confident I could file enough signatures tomorrow if I had to."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
