Reed files bill to put airport privatization effort before voters

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson abruptly killed the Lambert privatization effort in December. The issue had been left on her plate as one of the final acts of outgoing Mayor Francis Slay. After allowing the process to proceed for almost three years, she cited opposition from residents, businesses and other elected officials in her decision to end the bid.

Reed was the last of the city's top three officials — St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green opposed the effort from the start — who remained supportive of the effort to privatize Lambert. He, along with the NAACP and Carpenters union argued that the proceeds of a lease deal could be reinvested into infrastructure and human services in neglected neighborhoods, particularly on the north side.

Opponents decried the lack of open discussion at the special city board overseeing the effort and the involvement of operatives tied to libertarian megadonor Rex Sinquefield, who funded the initial application and bid solicitation process and stood to be reimbursed with proceeds from a lease deal.

Travis Brown's firm Pelopidas, which regularly works on Sinquefield political initiatives, is still involved, helping to fund the petition campaign.