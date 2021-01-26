Regional business group, Wash U partner on Grove development

ST. LOUIS — A consortium of private developers and nonprofits, including the region's new business group, Greater St. Louis Inc., are partnering on a $40 million scattered-site apartment project in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, south of the popular Grove entertainment district.

Led by developer Green Street St. Louis, the group says half of the 160 units in six buildings will feature "attainable rents" targeting health care workers who want to live near the job-heavy Barnes-Jewish hospital and Washington University medical school complex to the north.

The project is part of a strategy to retain at least some below-market rents in an area that has rapidly transformed from a lower-income neighborhood to a trendy entertainment and residential destination. Four years ago, the Washington University Medical Center Redevelopment Corp. worked with a private developer and nonprofit to develop some 150 units of market rate and low-income housing in the area.

Private developers have already built plenty of high-quality market-rate units, said Hank Webber, Washington University’s executive vice chancellor and chair of the redevelopment corporation's board. And the university has helped build low-income housing in the neighborhood.