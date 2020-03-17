Regional carrier Trans States Airlines to stop flying April 1 as airlines reel from coronavirus

BRIDGETON — Trans States Airlines, the locally-based regional carrier for United Airlines, will stop flying April 1.

The closure follows news last month that Trans States planned to wind down operations over the course of 2020 as United shifted more small regional flights — which operate as United Express — to another regional carrier. The timeline accelerated after the coronavirus pandemic devastated airline traffic, with United forecasting a 50% capacity cut in April and May.

CEO Rick Leach, in a Tuesday memo to employees obtained by the Post-Dispatch, said United informed the company Monday that it was being removed from the United network effective April 1. Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people.

Its holding company, Trans States Holdings, also operates Compass Airlines and GoJet Airlines. Compass is a regional carrier for American Airlines and Delta Airlines, and GoJet flies for United Airlines and Delta Airline.

"We are still committed to finding opportunities for as many of you as possible, but the other Holdings carriers, as well as the other United Express carriers, are sharply impacted by this situation and its unavoidable impact," Leach wrote. "The entire industry landscape has changed dramatically, even within the past 24-48 hours, beyond whatever could have been anticipated. Quite simply, the situation has deteriorated to a level that puts our whole industry at risk."

Leach and a company spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached.