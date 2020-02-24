Regional carrier Trans States Airlines winding down operations

BRIDGETON — Trans States Airlines, a locally based regional carrier for United Airlines that operates as United Express, will wind down operations by the end of the year.

The plan was outlined in an internal memo obtained by the Post-Dispatch that CEO Rick Leach sent to employees on Monday.

"Trans States Airlines still has an extremely important role to play in the United network throughout the remainder of 2020, but you will see a measured reduction of aircraft come off-line before the start of summer flying," the letter says. "United is counting on us to operate a significant number of aircraft throughout the summer, after which aircraft transitions will resume at a yet to be determined rate through the end of the year, with all flying to be concluded by the end of 2020."

Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear. Leach and a spokesperson for the company could not immediately be reached.

The airline's parent company, Trans States Holdings, also operates Compass Airlines and GoJet Airlines. Compass is a regional carrier for American Airlines and Delta Airlines, and GoJet flies for United Airlines and Delta Airlines.