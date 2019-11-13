A U.S. federal regulator has initiated an investigation into a cloud computing deal between Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Clayton-based Ascension which would give Google access to detailed health information of millions of patients, the Wall Street Journal reports.
“We are happy to cooperate with any questions about the project,” Google said in a blog post on Tuesday, regarding the federal inquiry.
The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services will look into the data collection to ensure the partnership is in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which safeguards medical information, the Wall Street Journal said.
On Monday, Google said patient data “cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data.”
Nonprofit Ascension, which operates in 21 states and the District of Columbia, is the nation’s second biggest health care system, measured by hospital.
The data deal, which gives Google access to millions of patient records, was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, then later confirmed by the companies.