REI opening second St. Louis store in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Outdoor retailer REI announced plans to open its second St. Louis area location in Town and Country in Spring 2022.

The store will be located at 1074 Town and Country Crossing Drive, next to the existing Whole Foods and Target. It will double the brand's presence in Missouri — its only other Missouri location opened in Brentwood in 2001.

The 23,000 square foot store will offer a full service bike shop in addition to its standard retail selection of camping, hiking, paddling and other outdoor gear, the company said in a statement. The location will also offer curbside pickup for orders.

REI plans to hire about 50 new employees for the store, it said.

"After joining the St. Louis community in 2001, we look forward to expanding our support and impact with our second location in Town and Country," Kurt Feilke, REI retail divisional vice president, said in a statement. "In addition to offering expertise and great gear, we will continue to invest in the natural places that make this region so special."