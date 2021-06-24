'Reimagine': St. Louis County to spend millions to demolish Jamestown Mall, vows to attract new development

But it will take time.

“We want to make sure that everything is covered and everything is done completely above board without any question whatsoever,” he said.

Last week, Maupin said NorthPoint had estimated it would have spent about $4 million to demolish the mall building as part of its redevelopment plan.

He said Thursday that the estimate didn’t include a range of other costs, including demolishing the surrounding parking lot, the price of construction materials, and contractors’ wages.

Abatement would allow a contractor to assess the site for contaminants, from asbestos to mold, to inform the Port Authority of any environmental hazards to workers who demolish the building, Maupin said.

“You have to have a plan to abate the environmental issues before you could move forward to even receiving bids for the cleanup itself,” Maupin said.

Webb vowed to hold more community town halls and “make sure that we are accountable and transparent to the residents, the business owners, the laborers, all of us.”

“We all need to be able to fit, and benefit, from this opportunity,” she said.

