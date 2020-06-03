Relief fund now available to some St. Louis businesses affected by COVID-19

ST LOUIS — Under the weight of COVID-19's economic strain, some small businesses in St. Louis can apply for a grant from the city beginning Wednesday.
The Small Business Grant Fund is $4 million in total, and each business is eligible to receive $5,000.
The fund is a part of “a nearly $64 million relief package to address the health, humanitarian, and economic impact of COVID-19 on St. Louisans,” a press release from the mayor’s office read Wednesday.
To be eligible, St. Louis businesses must have had 25 or fewer employees by March 19 and must be situated in the city of St. Louis. Eligible businesses must have had a business license as of March 19 and business owners must not also be employed by the city or be immediate family to a current city employee. Owners must also ensure they’ve paid city taxes to be eligible for aid.
The program was announced by St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson May 29, but all applications to receive help from the fund are pending until the Board of Aldermen approves the budget.
Fifty percent of the funding from the Small Business Grant Fund will be reserved for business in “Promise Zones, Opportunity Zones and Neighborhood Revitalization Stabilization Areas,” the release read.
The region's “Promise Zone” includes parts of North St. Louis and North St. Louis County and are areas designated as having high unemployment and high crime, according to the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership’s website. The organization partners with the city in business development.
Businesses that have not received loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration are priority applicants over those that have, according to the release.
See the full list of business types not eligible to apply on St. Louis Development Corporation’s website. Applications opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
