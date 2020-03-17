Report: Coronavirus to cause global recession, surge in defaults
0 comments

Report: Coronavirus to cause global recession, surge in defaults

  • 0
Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
What's Happening: Borders shut, reality dose for Big Brother

A United States flag is reflected in the window of the Nasdaq studio, which displays indices and stocks down, in Times Square, New York, Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

LONDON — The sudden economic stop caused by coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this year and could see U.S. corporate default rates spike above 10% in the next 12 months, ratings agency S&P Global warned on Tuesday.

“The sudden economic stop caused by COVID-19 containment measures will lead to a global recession this year,” S&P said in a new report

A cash flow slump and much tighter financing conditions as well as the simultaneous oil price shock will hurt creditworthiness it added.

“These factors will likely result in a surge in defaults, with a default rate on nonfinancial corporates in the U.S that may rise above 10% and into the high single digits in Europe over the next 12 months.”

This story will be updated. 

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports