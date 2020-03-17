Report: Coronavirus to cause global recession, surge in defaults

LONDON — The sudden economic stop caused by coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this year and could see U.S. corporate default rates spike above 10% in the next 12 months, ratings agency S&P Global warned on Tuesday.

“The sudden economic stop caused by COVID-19 containment measures will lead to a global recession this year,” S&P said in a new report

A cash flow slump and much tighter financing conditions as well as the simultaneous oil price shock will hurt creditworthiness it added.

“These factors will likely result in a surge in defaults, with a default rate on nonfinancial corporates in the U.S that may rise above 10% and into the high single digits in Europe over the next 12 months.”

This story will be updated.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!