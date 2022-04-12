Report: ‘Significant issues’ may have led to deadly collapse of Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — An engineer with a regional search and rescue group investigating last year’s deadly tornado at an Amazon warehouse said he saw “significant structural issues” that may have contributed to the building’s collapse, according to a report released Tuesday by the law firm representing one of the victims’ families.

The engineer, Dan Bruno, said he saw structural columns that did not appear to be anchored to the ground prior to the tornado. He said he saw no weld or bolted connection at the base of the columns, but “only a bead” of what appeared to be caulk around the base at the floor line.

“I had found what I believed to be one or more significant structural issues with the Amazon building that may have contributed to the failure of the structure,” Bruno said in the report.

He called his findings “advisory only” and said they require more analysis by other professionals.

The city of Edwardsville said in response that it is premature to make any determinations about the structural safety of the building, adding that Amazon and the property owner, San Diego-based Realty Income Corp., are completing a “forensic investigation.”

“At this time, the Occupational Safety and Health Organization is performing the investigation on the building, and no determination as to its structural integrity has been communicated to the city,” Edwardsville officials said in a statement.

Bruno’s report was publicized Tuesday during an online press conference by Jack Casciato, an attorney with Chicago-based Clifford Law Offices representing the family of Amazon worker Austin McEwen in its wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon, the developer and others. A law firm spokesperson said the report was released to Casciato via public records request by Bruno’s search and rescue group, the St. Louis Regional Urban Area Security Initiative Strike Team 3.

The strike team is federally funded via the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.

McEwen, 26, was one of six people killed at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville after a tornado struck the facility the night of Dec. 10.

Amazon leases the warehouse that was developed in 2018 by Creve Coeur-based TriStar Properties and built by Contegra Construction Co. of Edwardsville. It was expanded to 1.1 million square feet in July 2020. Realty Income Corp. has owned it since late 2020. TriStar declined to comment. Contegra said the company is not aware of any code violations at the facility.

“We are heartbroken by the devastation of the tornado to our community and those who lost their lives or property, and we believe the allegations in this lawsuit against Contegra are without merit,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Contegra will vigorously defend our company’s work and our reputation.”

The warehouse, at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, was built using a construction method known as tilt-up, which experts said is quicker and more economical than other approaches but leaves some roofs at risk of failure and the buildings vulnerable to collapse.

After the Amazon tornado: Scant rules leave other St. Louis-area buildings vulnerable There are few regulations that require tornado shelters and none that require buildings to better withstand tornadoes.

City officials said Tuesday they are working with the state of Illinois to “explore ways that building codes can be fortified” against future disasters.

Casciato said Bruno, the engineer, reached out to him after the lawsuit was filed to share his experience, calling what he observed a “grave violation” of building codes. Casciato said the building was last inspected in 2018.

But Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel has maintained that the warehouse was built in compliance with all applicable building codes and that it passed city inspections in 2020.

The city said officials conduct visual inspections for general conformance with plans and code requirements.

In the report, Bruno said he was deployed to the Amazon warehouse on Dec. 10 as a member of the strike team, comprised of hundreds of area first responders trained in special rescue operations. Bruno, who did not respond to a request for comment, is fire marshal for the West County EMS & Fire Protection District in Manchester in St. Louis County.

Bruno said that, as a professional engineer and “structures specialist,” he was tasked with conducting a structural assessment of the facility. That’s when he observed an unspecified number of columns that had fallen over or were partially raised out of the floor. None, he said, showed signs of being properly secured to the ground. He said that the Edwardsville building codes call for columns to be secured against uplift from wind.

Casciato likened the fallen columns to backyard patio umbrellas that are blown away from their base when unanchored. But he said Bruno told him that those fallen columns were “missing” when Bruno visited the warehouse the next day. The report does not mention missing columns.

Bruno later shared his findings with OSHA, with the chief of the Edwardsville Fire Department, and with West County EMS Chief Jeff Sadtler, according to the report.

The Edwardsville Fire Department did not respond to a request for comment. OSHA did not respond to a request for comment but its website showed that its investigation into Amazon is still open. Sadtler confirmed Bruno’s report but declined to comment further.

Casciato said the McEwen family feels a sense of confidence in light of the evidence discovered so far.

“It’s upsetting to learn these occurrences happen and you’re the family that has to lose someone,” Casciato said. “But I think there is a sense of confidence when someone sees there’s merit to a lawsuit.”

