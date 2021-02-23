Report: Workers’ rights threatened as online work surges fivefold

Platforms generally classify workers as independent contractors and their rights depend on the platforms’ own terms of service, not employment law.

The ILO found significant inequities in the platform economy, with workers in developing countries earning 60% less than those in developed countries, even after controlling for basic characteristics and types of tasks.

More than 70% of taxi drivers reported their average daily number of trips and earnings decreased after a platform took over the market.

Ryder called for workers’ rights already established in the “analog” world — such as health benefits and bargaining rights — to be protected in the world of platform work.

“It’s often a very one-sided work relationship,” he said, adding that this imbalance could be addressed through greater dialog and regulatory cooperation between workers, platforms and government.

The control and ownership of workers’ data is another emerging concern, the ILO said.

“The data from work ... is becoming a bankable commodity,” Ryder said. “Questions of the appropriation and ownership of that data is a big, big issue.”