Reps. Bush, Cleaver probe Hazelwood factory closure

HAZELWOOD — U.S. Reps. Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver are asking questions about GKN Aerospace's plans to shut down its factory here.

UK-based GKN said in February that orders have declined at its facilities off James S. McDonnell Boulevard, which employ about 900 making commercial and military airplane parts for customers like Boeing, and the facility was struggling to be profitable. It expected to wind down operations this year and next.

Tuesday, Bush and Cleaver sent a letter to GKN saying the closure announcement came as a surprise to the community. They asked what factors led to the decision to close, if GKN plans to move the jobs elsewhere, and if it will continue producing the parts it currently makes here.

"Our top priority is to see what can be done to keep these jobs in St. Louis," Bush and Cleaver wrote. "We implore you to center the lives and skills of workers in all considerations as we work together to maintain a strong industrial base in our region for years to come."

A GKN spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

