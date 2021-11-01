Republicans blame Biden for inflation, but are they right?

It is true that employment and workforce growth have slowed in recent months and employers are struggling to find workers — there were 10.4 million job openings in August, near a record high.

But the deadline for complying with the vaccine mandate is still more than a month off, and no firm data exists to validate this assertion, though a number of large companies have begun voicing concerns about their ability to retain and hire workers because of it. Others, like United Airlines, said they saw a surge in applications for employment after adopting vaccine mandates.

The mandates are aimed at protecting Americans from COVID-19, at a time when only 67% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

Republicans allege the mandates are forcing workers who refuse to be vaccinated out of the labor force.