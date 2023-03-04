ST. LOUIS — Keeva Gilmore’s desires for a new home are simple: new electrical wiring, insulated windows to keep the cold out and a safe place for children to play.

The 15-year resident of Clinton-Peabody Apartments, a public housing complex south of downtown St. Louis, is tired of the violence that has infiltrated her neighborhood. She misses seeing children outside playing, many of whom are kept inside to stay safe. She hopes a $100 million plan to redevelop the 24-acre complex will return a sense of peace that has long been missing.

“I’m traumatized, along with the children and older people,” said Gilmore, who lives here with her three daughters. “I just want change.”

The St. Louis Housing Authority is embarking on a major redevelopment of the complex, a collection of more than 300 apartments across 31 buildings that has served extremely low-income families since 1942.

The apartments are bounded by South 14th Street to the east, Chouteau Avenue to the north, Dillon Street to the west, and Rutger Lane to the south. About 200 residents currently live here; many of the buildings show obvious signs of neglect with boarded up doors and old air conditioning units hanging out of windows.

Officials say the work, which is still in planning phases, will replace an obsolete complex and revitalize a community to meet the needs of today’s residents. Its redevelopment is key to the agency’s five-year strategic plan, the agency said.

The redevelopment will mark a turning point for Clinton-Peabody, which had garnered attention not just for violence but for mold, major mice infestations and other unsanitary living conditions. Those issues caught the eye of Jefferson City, prompting the Missouri attorney general to sue and later settle with the former property management firm, which spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to try to improve conditions.

“Redeveloping the Clinton-Peabody Apartments is a key priority for the St. Louis Housing Authority,” Executive Director Alana C. Green said in a statement announcing the $100 million investment.

The agency sought a company to lead the project last March, ultimately selecting Boston-based nonprofit Preservation of Affording Housing over six other firms to lead the renovation. The project team also includes design and architecture firms Trivers and Lamar Johnson Collaborative, and Roanoke Construction. POAH develops, owns and operates almost 13,000 affordable homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, according to its website.

Funding for the Clinton-Peabody Apartments project will occur over multiple phases with each phase applying for and hopefully securing a combination of private and public sources, including grants, private and nonprofit funding and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits through the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The development team plans to submit the first tax credit application this fall.

The first phase could start construction in late 2024 or early 2025 depending on when financing is awarded, officials said. No residents will be permanently displaced, the agency said.

POAH will collaborate with Clinton-Peabody residents, the Tenant Association Board and the St. Louis Housing Authority during all phases of the plan. The housing agency said in a release that POAH “guarantees” the plan will reflect the residents’ vision and desires.

Valerie Shanks has lived in the complex since 1984, her mother even longer. Shanks hopes the complex will be torn down and replaced with new, spacious homes that won’t cram residents together. She said Clinton-Peabody used to have more buildings when she was growing up. Her mother, she said, is cramped, living between two large families in her building.

Shanks is looking forward to having central air when the redevelopment is finished. But she said living conditions have improved and that issues with the mice are gone.

St. Louis-based McCormack Baron Management had spent more than $300,000 to clean up mold, mice and bug infestations after then-Attorney General Josh Hawley sued the company and the St. Louis Housing Authority in 2018 over the conditions. His successor, Eric Schmitt, later dropped the lawsuit and a new management company took over.

“Every place has so much work to do. But you can’t do it with (constantly) changing managers and maintenance,” Shanks said. “It’s getting better.”