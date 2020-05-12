Resurgent Wall Street increasingly disconnected from the reality of Main Street

SAN FRANCISCO — With the U.S. economy facing its potentially deepest economic decline in nearly a century, Wall Street is pulling further and further ahead from Main Street.

Trillions of dollars of fiscal and monetary stimulus to dampen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy and financial markets have sent stocks soaring off their lows, while the worst of the fallout on growth and employment has yet to be felt.

The following graphics illustrate the disconnect that has developed between the stock market and the reeling U.S. economy.

The staggering 20.5 million jobs lost in April put the U.S. unemployment rate at 14.7.

The S&P 500 tumbled more than 2% on Tuesday as investors weighed the risk of a second wave of infections against hopes for a reopening of the economy led by easing stay-at-home restrictions. Still, the benchmark has recovered around 30% since hitting March lows, even as wages decline and personal expenditures flatline.

Wall Street has also pulled far ahead of analysts’ forecasts for S&P 500 profits.

Global stocks tell the same story, with the MSCI World index recovering strongly even as global purchasing managers’ indexes decline.