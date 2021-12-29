Retailers may pay the price for ‘extended’ holiday return season

Retailers do not usually break out return rates or related expenses, but signs are emerging that the wave of returns started much before Christmas this year as consumers started shopping sooner, leading to higher costs because of the longer grace period, according to some retailers.

Over the past six weeks, privately owned office supplies retailer Staples has seen a 30% increase in drop-offs and returns, said Craig Grayson, vice president of general merchandise management.

UK-based online fashion retailer Boohoo said UK return rates its quarter ending Nov. 30 were already 12.5 percentage points higher than the same period last year and 7 percentage points higher than pre-pandemic levels. Those higher rates and related logistic costs led it to cut its annual margins forecast twice in the past four months..

Consider a sweater priced at $100. Most retailers’ margin on the sweater could be $33 if a shopper purchased it in-store, but only $17 if bought online and shipped to the customer’s home from a store, according to an AlixPartners report from May 2020.