RGA earnings rise, company cites easing pandemic pressures

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America on Tuesday reported an increase in profits and revenue.
RGA, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, saw $344 million in net income for the second quarter, up from $158 million for the same period last year.
RGA President and CEO Anna Manning said in a press release that the impact of COVID-19 was "significantly reduced" during the quarter that ended on June 30.
"We expect our results to continue to reflect some additional COVID-19 claims, but at manageable and decreasing levels," Manning said.
The company reported $4.14 billion in revenues for the second quarter, up from $3.61 billion for the same period last year. Net premiums rose to $3.10 billion, from $2.79 billion for the second quarter last year.
RGA is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday morning to discuss the results.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
