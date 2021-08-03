 Skip to main content
RGA earnings rise, company cites easing pandemic pressures
RGA earnings rise, company cites easing pandemic pressures

Reinsurance Group of America

The Reinsurance Group of America building on Swingley Ridge Road in Chesterfield on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield-based Reinsurance Group of America on Tuesday reported an increase in profits and revenue.

RGA, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world, saw $344 million in net income for the second quarter, up from $158 million for the same period last year.

RGA President and CEO Anna Manning said in a press release that the impact of COVID-19 was "significantly reduced" during the quarter that ended on June 30.

"We expect our results to continue to reflect some additional COVID-19 claims, but at manageable and decreasing levels," Manning said.

The company reported $4.14 billion in revenues for the second quarter, up from $3.61 billion for the same period last year. Net premiums rose to $3.10 billion, from $2.79 billion for the second quarter last year.

RGA is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday morning to discuss the results.

Sports