Ring donates 1,000 doorbell cameras to domestic abuse agency
Doorbell Cameras Police

In this 2019 photo, a man pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera at his home in Wolcott, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

ST. LOUIS — Ring is donating 1,000 of its video doorbell cameras to clients of Safe Connections, a local agency that aids victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Preventing domestic violence is a key part of public safety,” Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Monday at a news conference at the agency’s office on Hampton Avenue.

“These Ring devices will provide safety and peace of mind to help survivors begin their healing journeys without fear.”

Cynthia Danley, interim CEO of Safe Connections, said the Ring devices, which send video from the doorbell camera to a resident’s phone, provide “an extra sense of safety and support so you don’t have to open the door and see who’s there.” Danley said the resident also can decide to contact police.

Jones said her administration played an integral role in linking the two organizations. She said someone she knows at Amazon, which owns Ring, had mentioned that Ring had such a program available.

A Ring official, Karla Torres, also announced Monday that the company is donating $20,000 to Safe Connections.

