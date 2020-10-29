Rising costs weigh on A-B InBev despite higher beer sales

BRUSSELS — Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, scrapped its interim dividend and said quarterly profits dipped on Thursday as the shift to drinking at home pushed up its costs.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona lagers enjoyed a surprise rise in sales but earnings declined slightly after the pandemic forced consumers to shift from drinking out to buying more of their beer in stores.

This pushes up costs because A-B InBev needs to produce and ship more packaging and single-use cans and bottles and fewer of the cheaper kegs and returnable glass bottles used in bars and restaurants.

The world’s second largest brewer Heineken said on Wednesday it faced a similar cost issue.

A-B InBev gave no specific financial guidance for 2020, but expects the second half of the year to be better than the first, albeit with considerable uncertainty due to the pandemic.

Overall beer and soft drink volumes rose by 1.9% in the June-September quarter after a 17% slide in the second quarter to drive revenue up 4.0%, against consensus expectations of a 4% decline.

Unlike rival Heineken, only a small percentage of the company’s business is in Europe, where COVID-19 restrictions are tightening most.