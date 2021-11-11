Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders

“We can only transfer this risk on our balance sheet if we get the premium which we need to cover these risks, based on our own assessment,” Rauch said.

Ratings agency S&P Global warned even reinsurers could be underestimating their exposure to climate risk by as much as 50%, describing their efforts to account for climate change as “nascent” in a recent report.

Industry experts also say disasters such as hurricanes in Florida with a long history of causing severe damage, are more closely modeled than floods or wildfires, which have only in recent years begun to cause major losses.

That calls for reinsurers and independent risk modeling firms such as RMS and KCC to try new ways of approaching natural catastrophes.

One such approach is scenario modeling, where insurers are provided with a number of possible climate impacts on their portfolios over years, to take account of “the whole range of uncertainty,” said Laurent Marescot, senior director, EMEA and CIS, at RMS, which sells its risk models to insurers.

Another involves machine learning, which can be used to take existing models of floods in a particular region, for example, and map them to other parts of the world, Marescot said.