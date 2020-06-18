Robinhood reviews options trading offering following suicide by customer

NEW YORK — Robinhood Markets Inc. said on Thursday it was reviewing its options trading offering following news that one of its customers took his own life after believing he had lost more than $730,000 using the free trading app.

Alex Kearns, 20, died last Friday, leaving behind a note to his family that said he incurred losses trading options on Robinhood and that he had no idea what he was doing when he made the trades, Bill Brewster, his cousin by marriage, told CNBC in an interview.

“He thought he was exposed. He thought that ending his life would protect his family from the exposure,” said Brewster, who is an analyst at Sullimar Capital.

Brewster did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Robinhood said the company would not share any details on Kearns' account out of respect for privacy and confidentiality.

“All of us at Robinhood are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news and we reached out to share our condolences with the family over the weekend,” she said in a statement.

“We are committed to continuously improving our platform and are reviewing our options offering to determine if any changes may be appropriate.”