Robinson Construction laying off 80 workers in Bloomfield, citing COVID-19 impacts on business

Robinson Construction has laid off 80 employees in Bloomfield, citing "unforeseeable business circumstances" related to COVID-19, according to a notice filed with the state.

The company said in the notice that the employees are located at a facility of Nestle Purina Pet Care, just outside of Bloomfield.

The notice said Robinson Construction is "hopeful" that the layoffs will be temporary, but it is possible that it may go on six months or more.

Some of workers affected include apprentices, carpenters, pipe fitters, welders and ironworkers.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.