Robust Wine Bar filed for bankruptcy this week, but the Webster Groves location will remain open, according to an attorney representing the owners.
Danielle Suberi, an associate at law firm Carmody MacDonald, said the filing is unrelated to the Webster Groves location, and is intended to help restructure debt from Robust's other locations.
Robust Wine Bar shuttered a location in Edwardsville in 2015, after not quite two years in operation, and closed a location downtown in April 2018.
Snax Gastrobar, a spinoff of Robust, closed in August 2018.
Robust Wine Bar is located at 227 W Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.