Rockwell Beer Co. to open beer garden in St. Louis Hills’ Francis Park

St. Louis is getting another beer garden.

Craft brewer Rockwell Beer Co. is planning to open one this summer in Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Plans call for a walk-up food counter, concession stand, and outdoor dining area with full-service dining next to the park’s tennis courts.

Cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be on offer in addition to Rockwell products.

The city parks department will also kick in improvements to the nearby tennis courts, some of which will be repurposed for pickleball, a hybrid of tennis and ping-pong played with a Wiffle ball.

The beer garden will have pickleball equipment available to visitors by request.

In a news release Saturday, Rockwell co-founder James Sanders said the project will create a “gathering spot in Francis Park that has something for the entire family.”

He also cast it as a way to further reinvigorate “the longstanding beer garden culture in St. Louis”, which he said has historically “provided such a tremendous sense of community to people in our city.”

The beer garden will be three-year-old Rockwell's second location in the city, adding to its flagship tap room in Botanical Heights.

