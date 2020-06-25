RubinBrown investment affiliate acquires Kansas City firm

CLAYTON — Accounting firm RubinBrown's investment advisory affiliate has merged with Kansas City-based Wealth Management Advisors.

Wealth Management Advisors manages about $470 million assets for 300 clients, and its combination with RubinBrown Advisors gives brings the investment affiliate's total assets under management to $1.7 billion.

The combined firm will operate under the RubinBrown Advisors name and the Wealth Management team will maintain its offices in Leawood Kansas.

"We have received multiple offers to join other firms over the years, but with RubinBrown Advisors, all of the boxes were checked," Wealth Management President Kevin McGrew said.

RubinBrown said the acquisition will aid its growth in the Kansas City market. The firm, founded in Clayton in 1952, bills itself as the 43rd largest accounting and business services firm in the country.

