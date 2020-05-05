Sales fall at St. Louis med tech firm Stereotaxis as hospitals cancel surgeries

ST. LOUIS — Medical technology firm Stereotaxis reported on Tuesday a decline in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak slowed sales.

Total revenue was $5.8 million for the quarter ending on March 31, down from $7 million for the same period in 2019.

Headquartered in the Cortex district, Stereotaxis specializes in making technology for cardiac ablation procedures, one of the major categories of treatment for arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat. The pandemic slowed down some purchase orders for the technology, as hospitals around the world cut back on procedures in order to preserve protective equipment and decrease transmission of the virus.

"Despite the challenges and disruptions inflicted by COVID-19, Stereotaxis continues to support the patients and physicians that rely on its technology, maintain effective operations, rapidly advance strategic innovations, and protect its financial stability," chairman and CEO David Fischel said in a press release.

Fischel said in the release that the company is reducing expenses, and received a $2.2 million forgivable loan in April through the Paycheck Protection Program.

In March Stereotaxis announced that it had received FDA clearance for a redesigned model of its technology, and inked two new purchase agreements for its robot technology systems.

