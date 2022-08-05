Sales up, profit slightly down for Post Holdings

BRENTWOOD — Post Holdings' sales jumped by 22.2% in the third quarter of this fiscal year over the same quarter of 2021, the company announced Thursday in an earnings report.

Gross profit, however, dipped by 0.9% over the same period.

The consumer packaged goods holding company saw a sales bump to $1.525 billion in the 13 weeks ending June 30, compared to $1.248 billion the year before.

Part of the increase is attributable to increased performance from acquisitions the company has made since the beginning of 2021, including Peter Pan nut butters and Egg Beaters liquid eggs.

The company's gross profit for the quarter dropped from $368.1 million to $364.7 million due to supply chain issues, the labor shortage and the avian flu, which affected their egg products.

Post Holdings' brands include Honey Bunches of Oats, Raisin Bran and Malt-O-Meal cereals, Bob Evans refrigerated foods, Ronzoni pasta and the English cereal Weetabix.