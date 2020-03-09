Saudi investors feel the pain of Aramco free-fall

Ahead of the IPO, in which Saudi retail investors bought almost 30% of Aramco's floated shares, roadside billboards and shopping mall adverts touted what would become the world's biggest listing: "Saudi Aramco, soon on Tadawul."

The government promised investors one bonus share for every 10 they bought if they held on to their stock for 180 days.

"The whole family invested in Aramco on the hopes it is a guaranteed investment and we never thought it will go down," said Um Fahad, mother of four, who bought Aramco shares along with her husband, parents, and siblings.

"The drop is shocking and saddening, but we have nothing to do, we will wait until it is up again."

The IPO came nearly four years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first floated the idea in a bid to raise billions of dollars to invest in non-oil industries, create employment and diversify the world's top crude exporter away from oil.

The market rout had taken investors by surprise and not given them enough opportunity to exit Aramco, a Riyadh-based fund manager said.