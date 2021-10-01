 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauget to resign from Metro East economic development group
0 comments

Sauget to resign from Metro East economic development group

{{featured_button_text}}

GLEN CARBON — Ronda Sauget will step down as executive director and CEO of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois later this month.

Sauget has led the economic development group since 2015. Prior to the council, she had experience in market research and leadership, according to the organization. 

Her last day is Oct. 29. 

Ronda Sauget, Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois

Ronda Sauget, executive director of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois.

 Leadership Council Southwestern
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Downtown crime becomes an economic issue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News