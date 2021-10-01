Sauget to resign from Metro East economic development group

GLEN CARBON — Ronda Sauget will step down as executive director and CEO of the Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois later this month.
-
Sauget has led the economic development group since 2015. Prior to the council, she had experience in market research and leadership, according to the organization.
Her last day is Oct. 29.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
