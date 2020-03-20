Save A Lot, Domino's hiring nearly 2,000

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot announced Friday that it plans to hire as many as 1,000 new employees across the country, "in response to unprecedented levels of business and demand."

"Now more than ever, our teams are working around the clock in our distribution centers, stores and offices to keep shelves stocked so that we can serve customers," Save A Lot president and CEO Kenneth McGrath said in a statement. "We know that there are many talented, displaced workers in our communities right now, and we want to bring as many as 1,000 new employees aboard quickly to help with this important work to serve our communities."

The grocery chain said it may adjust store hours to allow employees time to clean and restock. It has also put temporary limits on some items.

Domino's also said Friday that it plans to hire about 900 workers across nearly 100 stores in the St. Louis area.

The calls by Save A Lot and Domino's are just the most recent this week. Schnucks and Dierbergs put out similar calls for job applicants this week. Cleaning companies and delivery services are also hiring.

While the Schnucks stores have reduced their hours at most locations and closed many customer service centers, the grocer said it still needs help. So does Dierbergs.

Schnucks said some of the jobs it fills could last beyond the immediate coronavirus-related time frame; Dierbergs indicated it was seeking temporary workers.