Save A Lot grocery stores closing in other states, reports say

ST. ANN — A smattering of Save A Lot grocery stores are shuttering around the country as the company finalizes a deal to shed hundreds of millions of dollars in debt.

Recent news reports and social media posts detail closings in Chicago, as well as in Delaware, North Carolina, Indiana and Florida.

A Save A Lot spokesman on Monday declined to comment or answer questions about whether more closings, including in the St. Louis area, could be coming.

Last month, the St. Ann-based discount grocer said it had inked an agreement with a majority of its lenders to reduce its debt by more than $400 million. The agreement also includes $138 million in new capital.

The deal was approved by lenders representing 67% of the company’s term loan credit agreement. It will significantly reduce its annual interest expense.