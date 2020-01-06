You are the owner of this article.
Save A Lot reaches agreement to cut $400 million in debt
Save A Lot reaches agreement to cut $400 million in debt

Save A Lot in Overland

FILE PHOTO: A customer leaves Save-A-Lot food retailer in Overland on Tuesday, July 28, 2015. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

ST. ANN — Save A Lot will reduce its debt by more than $400 million under an agreement with a majority of its lenders.

The agreement also includes $138 million in new capital, the St. Ann-based discount grocer said in an announcement Friday.

"The agreement with our lenders is an important step in securing Save A Lot’s long-term success," Save A Lot CEO Kenneth McGrath said in a statement. "This is a significant statement of confidence in our business and gives us the appropriate levels of capital to compete effectively."

