Saved by the virus: Xerox abandons $35 billion hostile bid for HP

NEW YORK — U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp. walked away from its $35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP Inc. on Tuesday, after the coronavirus outbreak weighed on its campaign to take over the PC and printing equipment manufacturer.

Xerox's decision came after it said earlier this month it would postpone meetings with HP shareholders to focus on coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

It represents a victory for HP CEO Enrique Lores, who faced a takeover battle as soon as he took over the reins of the Palo Alto, California-based company in November, and a defeat for Xerox CEO John Visentin, a former Hewlett-Packard and IBM Corp. executive with ties to the private equity industry who took over as Xerox CEO in 2018.

It is also a blow for billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns big stakes in both companies and had pushed for their merger.

Xerox was set to challenge HP's board at the latter's annual meeting of shareholders in May, but will now abandon this effort as well as its tender offer for HP's shares, the company said in a statement.