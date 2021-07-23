Scabby, the Chicago-born giant inflatable protest rat, spared by National Labor Relations Board

The official Scabby the Rat was created by Big Sky Balloons in southwest suburban Plainfield circa 1990. Since then, the giant snarling rat balloons have found their way across the country and into the broader culture, making a memorable cameo on a “Sopranos” TV episode centered around a construction work stoppage.

Scabby’s roots run so deep in Chicago that two local unions claim ownership of its origin story.

The 2018 complaint was filed by Elkhart RV parts manufacturer Lippert Components against the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which is based in west suburban Countryside.

The complaint alleged the union posted a 12-foot inflatable rat and two banners near the public entrance of a 2018 RV trade show in Elkhart to deter attendees. In July 2019, an administrative judge ruled the union did not violate the National Labor Relations Act, but Robb, then the board’s general counsel, challenged that decision.

In October, the agency issued an order inviting public comment in the case. The board received 30 briefs weighing in on the fate of Scabby, which it took into consideration in its decision to dismiss the complaint.