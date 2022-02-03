 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schnucks across region to close early Thursday

Coping with snow in Belleville

Larry Schellhardt rolls his ice melt spreader to another entrance at the East Belleville Schnucks store on Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, IL on Thursday February 3, 2022. He said he and a friend had been working to clear the parking lot and walkway areas since 5 a.m. The store had delayed opening until 10 a.m. due to the snowstorm. Photo by Tim Vizer

 TIM VIZER

Schnucks Markets Inc. said grocery stores across a broad swath of its footprint, including the St. Louis area, would close early Thursday due to the weather.

A 4:30 p.m. closing time in place throughout the region will also apply to stores in Cape Girardeau and mid-Missouri as well as central Illinois as far north as Peoria.

A news release said the stores would reopen at their normal times Friday.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: A columnist’s role: Challenging the status quo, defending capitalism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News