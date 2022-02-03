Schnucks across region to close early Thursday

Schnucks Markets Inc. said grocery stores across a broad swath of its footprint, including the St. Louis area, would close early Thursday due to the weather.
A 4:30 p.m. closing time in place throughout the region will also apply to stores in Cape Girardeau and mid-Missouri as well as central Illinois as far north as Peoria.
A news release said the stores would reopen at their normal times Friday.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today