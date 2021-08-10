 Skip to main content
Schnucks adds curbside pickup at stores in St. Louis, St. Charles and Metro East
Schnucks adds curbside pickup at stores in St. Louis, St. Charles and Metro East

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets is adding curbside pickup to 12 additional stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana this fall through a partnership with Instacart.

The stores include three in St. Louis at 3431 Union Boulevard, 1020 Loughborough Avenue, and 3420 South Grand Avenue.

Others getting the upgrade include stores at:

  • 1900 First Capitol Drive in St. Charles;
  • 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters;
  • 2183 Charbonier Road in Florissant;
  • 5720 North Belt West in Belleville;
  • 72 Airport Plaza in Bethalto; and
  • 150 Waterloo Commons Drive in Waterloo.

Schnucks began offering curbside pickup in 2018. The latest expansion will bring the total number of Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup to 82 of 112.

