Schnucks advises all customers to cover faces in stores
Grandview Plaza Schnucks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnucks is advising shoppers to wear protective coverings on their faces, the latest coronavirus-related measure by the St. Louis-area grocery store chain.

In addition to asking customers to cover their face, the company announced in a Wednesday press release it will no longer allow customers to use reusable bags in stores. 

For the Easter holiday, all Schnucks stores will close at 10 p.m. April 11 and reopen April 13 at noon. 

Others steps Schnucks and some other local grocery stores have taken to prevent community spread of COVID-19 include adding plexiglass panels to checkout counters, and allowing only one person per household to shop at a time.

Schnucks employees at some of the largest stores have also received bonuses to their hourly rate.

