Schnucks and Dierbergs allow only one person per household while grocery shopping

ST. LOUIS — Area grocers are limiting the number of shoppers inside stores, in efforts to limit exposure to the new coronavirus.

Dierbergs Markets Inc. announced Sunday that its 23 Missouri stores, and Edwardsville and Shiloh locations, will start asking customers to only send in one person per household. And once a store reaches capacity, customers will wait in lines at the entrances.

"We understand this is not a one size fits all approach and sometimes exceptions need to be made," CEO Greg Dierberg said in a statement. "But we’re looking to everyone to do their part to keep everyone as safe as possible, and we appreciate your patience as we all navigate this unprecedented environment together."

Dierberg urged customers to shop early in the week, and during off-peak hours, in anticipation of a busy shopping week leading up to Easter. Dierbergs will open two hours earlier from April 9 until April 11. The first hour, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., will be reserved for those with compromised immune systems and adults age 60 and older.

Schnuck Markets Inc. announced Saturday that they will only allow one shopper per household in a store to collect groceries.

The measure was taken to promote social distancing inside the stores during the coronavirus outbreak.