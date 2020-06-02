Schnucks closing early in city, inner-ring suburbs

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks is closing 38 of its stores early for the next few nights in the wake of civil unrest in St. Louis and around the country.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing tentatively through Sunday, the region's leading grocer said it will only operate from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. at certain stores, many of them in the city, north St. Louis County or inner-ring suburbs. In Missouri, 21 stores will close. None are in St. Charles County or west of Interstate 270. Schnucks operates about 85 locations in the metro area.

In Illinois, 15 Schnucks stores will close, though only one, in Cahokia, was in Metro East. The rest are in the state's other urban areas, including Peoria, Bloomington-Normal, Urbana-Champaign and Rockford. Those areas have seen sizable protests or had a curfew declared. Schnucks also will limit hours at its Iowa store in the Quad Cities area and in Janesville, Wisconsin.

A spokesman for Schnucks said its store at 3431 Union Blvd. in north St. Louis was open again after being broken into late Monday or early Tuesday. Its downtown Culinaria store on Ninth Street was also burglarized but back open on Tuesday. The Culinaria will close at 5 p.m. through Sunday.

"Both stores were closed at the time of the break-ins," Schnucks said. "Though multiple items were stolen and both buildings sustained damage, we are grateful that no teammates were injured. We continue to remain committed to providing a safe environment for our customers and teammates, and continue to pray for justice, equity and peace for our communities."

