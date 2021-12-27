Schnucks, customers donate $125K for tornado relief

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Monday that it and its customers had donated $125,000 to the American Red Cross to help victims of the recent tornadoes.
Most of the money came from customers rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, which raised more than $113,000. Schnucks donated the rest.
Multiple tornadoes ripped through the area on Dec. 10, leaving a path of destruction from St. Charles County to the Metro East that caused at least seven deaths and several injuries.
Six of the fatalities came at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville that partially collapsed after it took a direct hit from a tornado.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
