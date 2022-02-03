Schnucks, Dierbergs across region to close early Thursday

Schnucks Markets Inc. and Dierbergs Markets said grocery stores across a broad swath of its footprint, including the St. Louis area, would close early Thursday due to the weather.

A 4:30 p.m. closing time in place throughout the region will also apply to Schnucks stores in Cape Girardeau and mid-Missouri as well as central Illinois as far north as Peoria.

A news release said the stores would reopen at their normal times Friday.

Dierbergs is closing its Metro area locations at 5:30 p.m. Stores will re-open tomorrow at 6 a.m. and have normal hours, the company said.

