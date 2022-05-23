 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Schnucks, Dierbergs clear shelves of Jif peanut butter following recall

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks and Dierbergs said Monday they have removed Jif peanut butter products from their shelves following a manufacturer recall over concerns about Salmonella bacteria contamination. 

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced the recall, which affects more than 40 separate products, on Friday. A list of the affected products can be found at bit.ly/3NtJpk9

Salmonella bacteria can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the bacteria often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. 

Schnucks said affected products may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or exchange. Dierbergs directed people with questions and people seeking reimbursement to the manufacturer at 800-828-9980.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: McDonnells step up for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News