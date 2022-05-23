Schnucks, Dierbergs clear shelves of Jif peanut butter following recall

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks and Dierbergs said Monday they have removed Jif peanut butter products from their shelves following a manufacturer recall over concerns about Salmonella bacteria contamination.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced the recall, which affects more than 40 separate products, on Friday. A list of the affected products can be found at bit.ly/3NtJpk9.

Salmonella bacteria can cause serious infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the bacteria often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Schnucks said affected products may be returned to the nearest store for a full refund or exchange. Dierbergs directed people with questions and people seeking reimbursement to the manufacturer at 800-828-9980.

